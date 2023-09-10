Hurricanes land blue-chip wide receiver Waden Charles

A day after picking up a big win over Texas A&M, the Hurricanes got a win on the recruiting trail.

Four-star wide receiver Waden Charles committed to Miami on Sunday night, announcing his decision on social media.

Charles, a standout 2025 receiver at Palm Beach Central, chose the Hurricanes over offers from Auburn, Florida State and Georiga, among others.

Charles was a star wide receiver for Somerset Canyons before transferring to Palm Beach Central. He had 53 receptions for 1,067 yards last season and added 66 tackles and three interceptions on defense. He was a Sun Sentinel All-County first-team selection last season. and Super 11 pick before the 2023 campaign.

The Hurricanes currently have one other commitment in the 2025 class: three-star quarterback Luke Nickel.