Hurricanes’ James Williams picked by Tennessee Titans in NFL draft

As James Williams became one of the nation’s most touted high school prospects, the question of whether the American Heritage safety should move to linebacker frequently came up. Although Williams constantly asserted that he was a defensive back and became a solid safety at Miami, the question remained.

The Tennessee Titans picked Wiliams with the 242nd pick in the seventh round of the NFL draft on Saturday, listing him as a safety. Williams is the fourth Hurricane picked in this year’s draft, following safety Kam Kinchens, cornerback Jaden Davis and center Matt Lee.

“My role in the defense was a linebacker, so I basically was a linebacker,” Williams said. “I did things that linebackers can do, so I feel like I fit well in any system. I showed my talent at the Reese’s (Senior) Bowl that I can play linebacker.”

Williams was a star at multiple South Florida high schools, breaking onto the scene as a sophomore at American Heritage in Plantation before playing at Western High in Davie for a season. He returned to American Heritage as a senior and was a five-star prospect. He also earned Sun Sentinel small schools defensive player of the year honors as a senior.

Arriving at Miami in 2021, Williams played in 10 games and established himself as a starter early in his freshman year. He started 23 games as a sophomore and junior, and he notched 162 tackles, two tackles for loss, four interceptions and 17 pass breakups in his three-year UM career.

In his final year at Miami, Williams played a mix of safety and linebacker, depending on the defensive package. He played 60 snaps as an outside linebacker, 162 snaps as an inside linebacker and 507 snaps at defensive back.

“Teams told me a lot of things, but I told them I’ll play anything,” Williams said. “Whatever they want me to do play. I want to do whatever they want me to.”

Williams had 73 tackles, two forced fumbles, six pass deflections and one interception in 2023.

Williams participated in the NFL combine but did not participate at UM’s Pro Day in March, saying the medical team identified scar tissue in his groin. He said he has been working to improve every aspect of his game while preparing for the draft.