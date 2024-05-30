Hurricanes hosting more than a dozen prospects for first official visit weekend

There are still more than three months to go until the Hurricanes kick off their season against the Florida Gators, but Miami’s coaches are not on vacation. In fact, they will be incredibly busy for the next month.

Starting Friday, UM and other college teams can start welcoming Class of 2025 prospects onto campus for official visits, trying to give their best impressions to try to sway players to their campuses.

The Hurricanes have a large slate of visitors scheduled to be on campus this weekend. New Miami running backs coach summed up the excitement building for this weekend with a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“A close-up look at the (Hurricanes) staff heading into the first OV weekend,” he posted, including a gif of people dancing.

Several big-time prospects, including four-star cornerback and LSU commit Jaboree Antoine, four-star edge rusher Zion Grady, four-star linebacker Eric Winters, four-star American Heritage running back Byron Louis, four-star wide receiver Tyler Williams, three-star athlete Andrew Purcell, three-star running back Shekai Mills-Knight, three-star Miami Central linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin and three-star offensive lineman Jaden Wilkerson, have announced their plans to go to Coral Gables this weekend on social media.

Miami will also bring in current commits such as three-star offensive lineman Takylen Muex and four-star tight ends Brock Schott and Luka Gilbert this weekend, giving the committed prospects another chance to get a full look at the campus and talk to the staff as well as an opportunity to bond with the other recruits and try to sway them to join the class.

In total, the Hurricanes are expected to host 16 prospects this weekend, according to 247Sports.

Last year, the Hurricanes had a smaller first set of visits before hosting a longer list of players the second weekend. Of the 14 players who visited that weekend, Elija Lofton and Cam “Bobby” Pruitt, committed to the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes will continue their recruiting efforts throughout the summer; they are expected to host 35 more prospects in the summer.