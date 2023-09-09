Hurricanes hosting large group of prospects for showdown with Texas A&M

MIAMI GARDENS — Isaiah Thomas made his first trip to Hard Rock Stadium a big one.

After watching his high school team, Clearwater Academy International, fall to The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens on Friday night, the Miami commit was one of many UM pledges who were in town for the Hurricanes’ home game against Texas A&M.

“I’m honestly looking forward to seeing the environment,” Thomas told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “Seeing the fans get active. It’s the orange-out game. I’m excited to see the support and see the team go off.”

Thomas, a three-star safety, has been committed to Miami since April 19 and is still frequently in touch with the Hurricanes’ coaching staff.

“I talk to them every week,” Thomas said. “I talk to the support staff every week. The recruiting staff, everybody in the staff every week. Obviously, still 110 percent. My recruiting is closed. I’m still with the U always, no matter what.”

Thomas did not play Friday night due to a knee contusion. He said the injury may keep him out for the high school season so he can recuperate and be ready for college. But when he gets to UM, he said can be a versatile safety at the next level.

“I could play at all levels of the field,” Thomas said. “If I’m being honest, my biggest strength is coming downhill, but that doesn’t mean I can’t play on the top. To me, I’m one of the best safeties in the country.”

Thomas said he plans to sign in December and plans to take only one more visit later this year.

“I’m going to the Florida State vs. Miami game. I’m going with my Miami gear to go support my team.”

Big recruiting weekend for ‘Canes

The Hurricanes are hosting many top commits for their big-time matchup with the Aggies.

In addition to Thomas, Miami expected to host several other committed prospects, including quarterback Judd Anderson, wide receiver Joshisa “JoJo” Trader, offensive lineman Juan Minaya and Deryc Plazz and more.

There were also many players not committed to UM in attendance, including four-star tight end Tayvion Galloway, four-star wide receivers Vernell Brown III and Naeshaun Montgomery, four-star running backs Deandre Desinor and Byron Louis, three-star linebacker Jeremiah Marcelin and three-star cornerback Larry Tarver Jr., among others.

The Hurricanes currently have the No. 16 2024 recruiting class.