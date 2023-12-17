Hurricanes heating up on recruiting trail, land two transfers and blue-chip linebacker

The Hurricanes’ busy recruiting weekend continued into Saturday night, as UM’s coaches landed commitments from a key transfer safety and one of the nation’s top 2025 linebackers.

Late Saturday afternoon, Miami got a commitment from Vanderbilt safety transfer Savion Riley. Later in the night, 2025 linebacker Elijah Melendez announced his commitment, as well. Those commitments came a day after the Hurricanes secured a transfer commitment from former N.C. State defensive tackle C.J. Clark.

All three players announced their commitments on social media.

“2025 class, join (your) boy in the 305!” Melendez wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “It’s going down!”

Clark and Riley will fill positions of need next season.

Clark notched 22 tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack for the Wolfpack last year. He has one season of eligibility left. Miami has a need for defensive tackles, as veteran Branson Deen and standout Leonard Taylor III are leaving for the pro ranks.

Similarly, the Hurricanes need safeties, as Kam Kinchens and James Williams are both headed to the NFL.

Riley played in eight games and made two starts at Vanderbilt last season. He had 48 tackles last year. Riley has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Melendez will not be getting on the field at Hard Rock Stadium for much longer, but he is a promising addition to UM’s 2025 class. Melendez, a standout prospect at Kissimmee Osceola High, is rated a four-star prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Melendez, who is listed at 6-2 and 225 pounds, is rated the No. 17 linebacker and No. 146 player in the 2025 class. He chose Miami over offers from Auburn, Baylor and Colorado, among others.

The Hurricanes have two other prospects committed in the 2025 class: four-star wide receiver Waden Charles and three-star quarterback Luke Nickel.