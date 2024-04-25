Hurricanes standout Wooga Poplar becomes sixth UM player to enter transfer portal

Another starter is leaving the Hurricanes after Miami’s disappointing 2023-24 season.

Guard Wooga Poplar is leaving Miami and entering the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Poplar, a 6-foot-5 guard who started 65 games over the last two seasons, was the Hurricanes’ No. 4 scorer last season. He averaged 13.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists last year. Poplar missed three games last season and was limited in others due to a nagging ankle injury.

In his three years at Miami, Poplar averaged 7.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

The Philadelphia native broke out during Miami’s postseason run in 2023, becoming a key player during the Hurricanes’ NCAA Tournament run.

Poplar is the latest Miami player to leave via the transfer portal. The Hurricanes have lost five other players who transferred this offseason: guards Bensley Joseph, Jakai Robinson and Christian Watson as well as forwards A.J. Casey and Michael Nwoko. The Hurricanes have also lost starters Kyshawn George and Norchad Omier to the NBA draft.

Miami, however, also has added through the transfer portal as the Hurricanes work to overhaul their roster. UM recently signed East Carolina forward Brandon Johnson and Virginia Tech center Lynn Kidd.