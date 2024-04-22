Which Hurricanes goalie starts Game 2? Head coach Rod Brind’Amour won’t tip his hand

Rod Brind’Amour remained coy Sunday when talking about his starting goaltender.

The Carolina Hurricanes coach likes to say he defers to goalie coach Paul Schonfelder on the goalie decisions. But it seems beyond likely Frederik Andersen will again be the starter Monday as the Canes face the New York Islanders in Game 2 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Andersen was at his best in Game 1, stopping 33 of 34 shots in Carolina’s 3-1 win at PNC Arena. While he was not named the game’s first star — that postgame honor went to center Evgeny Kuznetsov — the veteran goalie was called the difference in the game by Brind’Amour.

Andersen was not at practice Sunday, given the day off by Brind’Amour, as Pyotr Kochetkov and Spencer Martin manned the nets.

Andersen missed 49 games with a blood-clotting issue, returning March 7 against Montreal. Since his return, Andersen has been used in a rotation with Kochetkov. He has not started consecutive games since early in the season.

“We definitely have an idea on what we’re going to do,” Brind’Amour said of Game 2. “But we don’t want to say too much. We’ll always wait ‘til the game day just to make sure.”

How to watch Hurricanes-Islanders on TV

After a first-round date on TBS and Tru TV, as well as on Bally Sports South, Game 2 of the Hurricanes-Islanders series will shift national networks.

The game will remain available locally on Bally Sports South, but will also be available on ESPN2. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Injury update

Canes forward Jesper Fast was not at practice again Sunday and his status remains in doubt for Game 2. Fast has been slowed by a neck strain suffered in the final regular-season game at Columbus and did not play Game 1.

Isles forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau missed Game 1 with a lower-body injury but coach Patrick Roy said Sunday there was a “good chance” Pageau would return Monday. Pageau played all 82 games in the regular season.

Canes aggressive on PK

Special teams often are the difference in playoff games and the Canes had the edge in Game 1. Kuznetsov scored on the power play early in the game while the Canes’ penalty killers were 2-for-2, allowing four shots.

The Canes were the NHL’s best at penalty killing in the regular season and Roy said Sunday it was probably the most aggressive PK units his team has faced.

“There are a lot of aggressive teams but they were really fast on us,” Roy said. “It was good for our team to see it, even if they probably knew from the past. But we’re going to have to find a way to generate some offense.

