Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta leaves Game 2 after collision with David Pastrnak

Carolina goalie Antti Raanta leaves Game 2 after collision with David Pastrnak originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Carolina Hurricanes' goaltending depth suffered another setback early in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins.

Hurricanes netminder Antti Raanta left the game in the first period after a collision with Bruins right winger David Pastrnak during a Boston power play. Pastrnak appeared to lose his balance and skated into Raanta, who fell to the ice and appeared to be shaken up a bit.

Antti Raanta leaves the game early after this collision: pic.twitter.com/vksicLbuLg — ESPN (@espn) May 4, 2022

Raanta was replaced by rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov, who entered the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with just three games of NHL experience (all during the regular season).

Pastrnak was originally assessed a five-minute major penalty for goalie interference, but the referees reviewed the play and decreased it to a two-minute minor.

The Hurricanes already are without No. 1 goalie Frederik Andersen, who suffered an injury on April 16 against the Colorado Avalanche and hasn't played since.