Hurricanes’ Gage Ziehl, Daniel Cuvet earn All-ACC honors

Although Miami ended its regular season with a disappointing 25-29 record, a pair of Hurricanes earned individual honors from the ACC on Monday.

Pitcher Gage Ziehl and third baseman Daniel Cuvet each earned spots on the All-ACC team. Ziehl was named to the first team, while Cuvet was named to the second team and the All-Freshman team.

Ziehl had a solid season as Miami’s Friday night starter. He posted a 4-3 record in 14 starts, leading UM’s starters with a 3.93 ERA, which ranked eighth in the conference. Ziehl struck out 85 batters, which was fourth in the ACC. His 101 innings pitched led the ACC.

Ziehl, a junior right-hander had several gems this year, including a complete-game win over Clemson in March and back-to-back one-run outings against Georgia Tech and BYU in late April and early May. Ziehl had 10 quality starts in his 14 games.

Cuvet had a breakout season in his first year in Coral Gables. He led Miami in nearly every major offensive category. Cuvet ended the regular season with a .344 batting average, a 1.133 OPS, 21 home runs and 65 RBIs.

Cuvet’s 21 home runs tied for fourth in the conference, and his OPS was ninth in the league.