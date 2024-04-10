Hurricanes’ former five-star prospect Samson Okunlola working at both guard, tackle in spring

CORAL GABLES — Offensive lineman Samson Okunlola arrived at UM as a part of a tandem of five-star offensive linemen, along with Francis Mauigoa.

While Mauigoa started every game at right tackle as a freshman last year, Okunlola played just 30 snaps before missing the second half of the year with a torn MCL in his knee. Now, Mauigoa is out for the spring with an injury, and Okunlola is working with his classmate so they can both keep improving.

“I’m talking to him (about) how we do this, how you do that, how would you do this,” Okunlola said. “Even though he might be injured . . . he’s still actively getting better, mentally. So I’m talking to him, ‘How would you handle this?’ I might show him this rep and say, ‘How would you handle that?’ We kind of (bouncing) off each other, just talking, playing it mentally in our heads.”

Entering his second season, Okunlola is healthy again and ready to contribute, whether it’s at tackle — where he primarily played in high school — or another spot on the offensive line. He has practiced at left tackle, left guard and right tackle this spring.

“Playing guard was a transition,” Okunlola said. “It was a transition I loved to learn. Playing right next to someone, you want to know how they figured it out. I kind of knew before, but I had to really dial into it. It was great to just learn the process of being a guard, learning how different the run game is at tackle from guard.”

When asked about recruiting Okunlola as a tackle, offensive line coach Alex Mirabal emphasized that he does not recruit linemen to play any one position and requires them to be versatile.

“I don’t recruit anybody as nothing,” Mirabal said. “If you ever sat in my room, and I’ll tell the recruits that, I recruit you as, ‘Are you an offensive lineman or a right guard? You’re an offensive lineman.’ Why do I tell them that? If you’re an offensive lineman, you’ve got five opportunities to play. If you say I’m only a right tackle, guess what, you’ve got one opportunity. That’s foolish on your part. At the end of the day, these kids want to play on the field.”

The veteran offensive line coach said cross-training at multiple positions will help Okunlola regardless of which position he ends up playing.

“Any rep he takes at left guard’s going to help him as a left tackle,” Mirabal said. “Any reps he takes at left tackle is going to help him as a right tackle.”

Recovery from the knee injury last year took most of the season, but coach Mario Cristobal said Okunola was healthy by the end of the year. Mirabal said the freshman approached his recovery better than any player he has seen.

“He’s a guy that, in rehab, he wanted to play more than he wanted to be hurt,” Mirabal said. “That drove him to rehab. Best guy I’ve ever been around in my 18 years coaching in college of rehabilitation and just wanting to come back because it means that much to him. . . . He’s out there, he’s like a kid at Christmas because he’s able to play football again.”

Now Okunlola is healthy and trying to earn a starting role. The Hurricanes lost two starters from last year’s offensive line, left guard Javion Cohen and center Matt Lee. Transfer Zach Carpenter is expected to slide into Lee’s spot, but with veteran Jalen Rivers entrenched at left tackle, Okunlola could take over for Cohen at left guard.

Okunlola, who said he weighed in at 327 pounds on Tuesday, said he spent time working on his upper body strength and athleticism while recovering from the knee injury. Now he feels good and ready to play a large role for UM.

“I definitely feel like on the field, I’m faster and quicker,” Okunlola said. “My knees feel good, my hands feel stronger.”