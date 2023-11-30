Hurricanes flip five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott from Ohio State

The Hurricanes received big recruiting news Wednesday night.

Five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott flipped from Ohio State to Miami on Wednesday night, becoming the highest-ranked player in the Hurricanes’ class.

“(The) crib is home,” Scott wrote on his Instagram story.

Scott, who plays for St. Ignatius College Prep in Chicago, had been committed to the Buckeyes since July 2, but the Hurricanes continued to recruit him. Scott showed interest in Miami, taking an unofficial visit to the Hurricanes’ spring game and an official visit in the summer. However, he chose Ohio State with his initial pledge.

Scott is listed as the No. 3 defensive lineman in the 2024 class and the No. 12 overall player. Scott’s .9951 grade in 247Sports’ rankings is the 12th highest for a Miami commit in the website’s database, which dates back to the early 2000s.

Scott, who will play in January’s All-American Bowl, is a big-bodied presence in the interior of the defensive line. He is listed at 6-4 and 310 pounds. Scott fills a crucial need at defensive tackle. Miami has two other interior defensive linemen committed in this class: four-star Artavius Jones and three-star Daylen Russell.

Miami needs to add more interior linemen this offseason, as they lose starter Branson Deen and reserve Jacob Lichtenstein to graduation, as well as other players who could leave via the transfer portal.

Wednesday’s news gives the Hurricanes’ 2024 class a big boost. They move from 11th in the nation to fifth.

Hurricanes staff members and recruits quickly reacted to the news on social media.

“That boy seen Bain getting his recognition,” offensive line commit Deryc Plazz said, referring to UM freshman Rueben Bain Jr. earning ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. “He (knows he is) next.”