Hurricanes flip blue-chip linebacker Adarius Hayes from Gators

The Hurricanes poached another in-state star player away from a rival.

Four-star linebacker Adarius Hayes flipped his commitment from Florida to Miami, announcing his decision at a signing ceremony at his school.

Hayes, a star for Largo High School near Tampa, had been committed to the Gators since Jan. 28, but he took an official visit to UM this weekend, which helped sway his decision.

Hayes, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound linebacker, is rated the No. 69 player in the class and No. 7 player at his position, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He is an Under Armour All-American.

Hayes had 108 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one interception this season.

Miami has one other linebacker committed in the class: Cameron Pruitt. Four-star prospect Booker Pickett Jr. may also play linebacker in college.