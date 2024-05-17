Hurricanes fans react to disappointing season-ending loss to Rangers in Game 6

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carolina Hurricanes’ journey to the Stanley Cup has come to an end. They fell short to the New York Rangers in Game 6 Thursday night at PNC Arena 5 to 3.

Hurricanes’ season ends with 5-3 loss to Rangers in Game 6

The Canes came out strong in the beginning and kept the momentum going until the Rangers caught up to the Canes in the third period.

Fans say they’re still Canes fans for life, but this one hurts.

“I feel so much disappointment. We were 3 and 1 going into the third and we came out flat, but I still love Carolina for life,” said Cameron Kessler.

Canes fans leaving PNC Arena after the game (Nate Sullivan/CBS 17)

“I am always cheering for the Canes because it’s the only team to cheer for, but it’s heartbreaking. There is always next year,” said Zack Matson.

The Canes haven’t won a Stanley cup since 2006 and fans say they’re ready for next season. They’re hoping the team will come back stronger and better than ever.

The Rangers will move forward to the Eastern Conference Finals.

