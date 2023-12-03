Hurricanes earn spot in Pinstripe Bowl, set to play Rutgers on Dec. 28

The Hurricanes will pack their bags and head to the Big Apple later this month.

Miami (7-5) was picked to play in this year’s Pinstripe Bowl, which will be played at Yankee Stadium in New York at 2:15 p.m on Dec. 28. The Hurricanes face off with Rutgers, which went 6-6 this year.

The Hurricanes have played in the Pinstripe Bowl once before, losing to Wisconsin in 2018.

The bowl berth gives Miami a chance to play in its first postseason game since 2020. The Hurricanes had to withdraw from the 2021 Sun Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols and did not qualify for a bowl game last season.

“I’m really excited,” running back Mark Fletcher Jr. said after Miami’s regular-season finale. “It’s a great opportunity. This program (has not) had one in a little minute. I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

Miami coach Mario Cristobal has some history with the Scarlet Knights and their coach Greg Schiano. He was Rutgers’ offensive line and tight ends coach from 2001 to 2003. Schiano also has Miami ties, having served as UM’s defensive coordinator in 1999 and 2000.

Miami has faced Rutgers 11 times and has won all 11 matchups. The teams were common foes when both were in the Big East but have not played each other since 2003.

The Hurricanes will have a few weeks off the field between their regular-season finale against Boston College and the bowl game. Bowl practices will start soon after UM had some time to rest and heal minor injuries.

“The body probably needs it by now,” linebacker Francisco Mauigoa said after the win over the Eagles. “You’re going to miss football, too. You don’t get to wake up every morning. All those moments with the guys. Yeah, we’re going to miss football for a while. We just got to get our bodies right and get back.”

The Hurricanes looked like they may start a walk-on in the bowl game after starter Tyler Van Dyke’s decision to transfer and Emory Williams’ injury, but sophomore Jacurri Brown, who has not played this season, is expected to play in the bowl game.

Miami will need to improve on its postseason history, though. The Hurricanes have lost their last four bowl games. They are 1-10 in bowl games dating back to 2008.

“We need to make sure there’s no complacency,” Cristobal said. “For example, that the bowl game, the postseason, becomes a serious thing for Miami. Let’s call it what it is: There’s been an arrogant approach to the postseason and late-season games unless you’re playing for it all. That can’t happen here.”