Hurricanes defensive coordinator Lance Guidry addresses rumors he could leave in offseason

Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Lance Guidry could be a hot commodity on the coaching market this offseason after helping turn Miami’s defense around this year.

USC is in the market for a new defensive coordinator after firing Alex Grinch. LSU defensive coordinator Matt House is also under fire after his unit struggled this season.

Asked about potentially being a candidate for one of those positions, Guidry said he loves being in Miami and believes the staff is building “something special.”

“I think you always want to be wanted,” Guidry said Monday. “Those places that are talking, I’ve got an agent, and my agent hasn’t told me anything about that. So that’s just people chirping and talking. But as the season’s finished, coach (Mario) Cristobal, I’m sure, will sit down with me, and we’ll talk about next year’s plan and what we’ll do here at Miami.

“This is the job I have. I love it here. I think that we’re building something special, so I’m not looking to go anywhere. I said it when I came here that this was a place that I was always intrigued in coming to, to try to get this thing back to what it was. So to me, it’s just talk. Until somebody picks up the phone and calls me, it’s not real. I’ve got a job here at Miami. I love Miami, I love our players, and we’re recruiting some really good players. I want to be here at Miami because it’s the job that I do have.”

Guidry, who was a Broyles Award nominee, has no official ties to either USC or LSU, but he is a Louisiana native, making him a potential candidate if that position opens up.

Guidry has improved the Hurricanes defense this season. In his first year at Miami, he has the No. 46 scoring defense (points allowed per game), No. 28 total defense (yards per game allowed), No. 10 rushing defense and No. 81 pass defense.

“There’s always going to be speculation,” Guidry said. “Any time anybody does anything good, there’s people who are going to want them, and that’s just a part of it. But the grass isn’t always greener somewhere else.”

Xavier Restrepo earns conference honors

Hurricanes fourth-year junior wide receiver Xavier Restrepo was named the ACC Wide Receiver of the Week for his performance in UM’s loss to Louisville on Saturday.

Restrepo had a career-best 193 receiving yards and scored an acrobatic, leaping touchdown in the game. It was his fourth 100-yard receiving game this season.

Restrepo, a Deerfield Beach High alum, leads Miami with 876 receiving yards this season and has five touchdowns on 68 catches.

Cristobal wishes the best for injured FSU QB Jordan Travis

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a gruesome leg injury during the Seminoles’ win over North Alabama on Saturday. The Benjamin School alum said Monday through the football program’s social media account that his college career was over.

During a press conference Monday, FSU coach Mike Norvell said several coaches had reached out to him to express their sympathies. Cristobal, who faced Travis and the Seminoles on Nov. 11, said he had not called or texted Norvell but wished Travis the best.

“A lot of times, I don’t reach out to coaches personally just because of the hustle and bustle of the day,” Cristobal said. “I can tell you that he is in our thoughts and prayers and personally in mine.”