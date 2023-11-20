Hurricanes crack top 10 in basketball poll for first time in six years; FAU falls after first loss

The two reigning South Florida Final Four teams moved in opposite directions in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll.

The Miami Hurricanes cracked the top 10 for the first time this season after winning the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas championship against Kansas State on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Florida Atlantic Owls dropped from No. 10 to No. 19 after suffering a home upset against Bryant.

Miami (5-0) is ranked in the top 10 in the AP poll for the first time since 2017. The Hurricanes were ranked as high as sixth that season.

The Hurricanes picked up victories over FIU early in the week and Georgia and Kansas State in the Bahamas tournament over the weekend. Nijel Pack scored 44 points in the two games, including 28 in the second win over the Wildcats. Norchad Omier had 34 points, Matthew Cleveland had 33 points and Wooga Poplar had 28 points.

The Owls (2-1) beat Eastern Michigan in a 100-57 blowout early in the week before falling to Bryant 61-52.