Hurricanes close out regular season with a 25-point rout of Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Miami’s rollercoaster of a regular season came to an end Friday afternoon, and the Hurricanes ended it on a high note.

Miami (7-5, 3-5 ACC) cruised to a 45-20 win over Boston College (6-6, 3-5 ACC) at Alumni Stadium, improving on their 2022 record and setting up their appearance in a postseason bowl game.

The Eagles got on the board quickly, reeling off a 10-play, 75-yard drive to open the game. Running back Kyle Robichaux got Boston College on the board with a 1-yard, leaping score. But it was the only time the Eagles would hold a lead.

Miami responded with a long drive of its own, going down the field with a 15-play, 67-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown by Mark Fletcher Jr., which was the fifth score of the year for the standout freshman running back

Henry Parrish Jr. put the Hurricanes ahead with a 15-yard score early in the second quarter. It was the veteran running back’s first touchdown since Oct. 7, as he has been limited by injuries in the second half of the season.

The Hurricanes pushed the lead to two touchdowns on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Van Dyke to Colbie Young, giving Miami its first two-touchdown lead since it beat Temple on Sept. 23. Another Parrish touchdown gave the Hurricanes a bigger lead before halftime as Miami’s offense continued clicking.

Miami fumbled on its opening drive to start the second half, setting up a 21-yard run by Boston College’s mobile quarterback, Thomas Castellanos. But the Hurricanes’ offense picked up steam on its second drive of the half, going 92 yards for a touchdown from Van Dyke to Jacolby George from 4 yards out.

Boston College added a late touchdown on a short touchdown pass from Castellanos, but Miami added one more touchdown for good measure as Ajay Allen rushed for a 30-yard score.

Five takeaways

Offense takes steps forward

The Hurricanes offense showed signs of life against Louisville last week, scoring 31 points in a loss to the Cardinals. Against a weaker Boston College defense, it looked even better.

The Hurricanes’ 45 points were the most since scoring 48 against Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 14. Miami’s 533 yards was their largest total since beating Temple.

UM also had something rarer than just a lead: The Hurricanes controlled the game, winning by more than one touchdown for the first time since beating Temple.

Defense recovers after rough first drive

Miami’s defense looked like it picked up where it left off against Louisville, which was one of its worst games of the year. The Eagles drove down the field and scored on the first drive of the game.

But after that first drive, the Hurricanes forced four straight drives. The Eagles’ next touchdown came with a short field after UM fumbled.

The Hurricanes allowed 294 total yards: 151 passing yards and 143 rushing yards.

Parrish surges in full return

Parrish has been limited by injuries since UM played North Carolina on Oct. 14. The veteran running back had just 24 offensive snaps in UM’s last five games.

Parrish got back on the field with frequency on Friday, and he had one of his best outings of the season. He rushed for 111 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns in his second multi-touchdown game of the year. He averaged 10.1 yards per carry.

Brashard Smith, Jacolby George kept out early

Hurricanes wide receivers Jacolby George and Brashard Smith both committed costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalties late in UM’s loss to Louisville last week.

The pair of receivers did not play in the first quarter of Miami’s win Friday.

George ended the game with 89 receiving yards and a score on six catches.

Bowl fate awaits

The Hurricanes end the year 7-5 and back in a bowl game for the first time since playing in the Cheez-It Bowl in 2020. UM qualified for a bowl in 2021 but Miami had to drop out due to COVID-19.

Miami will find out where it will go on Dec. 3. Some potential destinations include the Military Bowl (in Annapolis, Maryland), the Gasparilla Bowl (in Tampa) and the Sun Bowl (in El Paso, Texas).