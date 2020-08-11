Hurricanes-Bruins stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s First Round matchup between the Hurricanes and Bruins. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Hurricanes-Bruins stream at 11 a.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

[Note: Game 1 has been postponed until Wednesday due to the multiple overtimes in Blue Jackets-Lightning.]

Boston and Carolina will meet in the playoffs for the second straight season. The Bruins swept the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final last year before losing in the SCF to St. Louis.

The Bruins claimed the Presidents’ Trophy and were the only team to reach 100 points this season, but they struggled in the Round Robin and lost all three of their games to drop to the East No. 4 seed. Carolina defeated the 11th-seeded Rangers in the Qualifying Round and were the only team to sweep their opponent in the best-of-5 format. They will be the No. 5 seed in the First Round.

The Bruins defeated the Hurricanes 2-0 in what was the only regular season meeting between these clubs. The final two games of the season series were canceled due to the pause.

WHAT: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins

WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto

WHEN: Wednesday, August 12 – 11 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Hurricanes-Bruins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Carolina at Boston, 11 a.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston at Carolina, 12 p.m ET – NBC

Monday, Aug. 17: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD

*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

