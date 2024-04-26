Hurricanes bring 3-0 lead into game 4 against the Islanders

Carolina Hurricanes (52-23-7, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (39-27-16, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Hurricanes -184, Islanders +153; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Islanders in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the eighth time this season. The Hurricanes won 3-2 in the last meeting.

New York has a 13-10-6 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 39-27-16 record overall. The Islanders have conceded 258 goals while scoring 245 for a -13 scoring differential.

Carolina is 52-23-7 overall with a 19-6-4 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have a 24-9-3 record when scoring a power-play goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Dobson has 10 goals and 60 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has 36 goals and 53 assists for the Hurricanes. Jake Guentzel has scored seven goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Scott Mayfield: out for season (lower-body).

Hurricanes: Jesper Fast: day to day (upper body), Brett Pesce: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.