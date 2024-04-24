Hurricanes’ Brett Pesce expected to miss remainder of playoff series against Islanders

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce, injured Monday in Game 2 of the playoff series against the New York Islanders, is expected to miss the remainder of the best-of-seven series, according to a source with knowledge of the injury.

A timeframe for Pesce’s lower-body injury remains unclear, the source said, although Pesce could be sidelined for a few weeks at the least.

Pesce suffered the injury on a non-contact play in Monday’s game as he pivoted to turn back up ice. The Hurricanes scored five unanswered goals and rallied late for a 5-3 victory to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Pesce, 29, is one of the Canes’ most experienced defensemen and has played with Brady Skjei on the second pairing much of the past two seasons. Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour indicated Tuesday that Tony DeAngelo likely would replace Pesce in the lineup if Pesce was unable to play.

“We’re in kind of a wait-and-see mode,” Brind’Amour said Tuesday.

With Pesce out, the Canes could have Dmitry Orlov move to Pesce’s spot opposite Skjei and pair DeAngelo with Jalen Chatfield.

The Canes on Tuesday recalled defenseman Dylan Coghlan from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL.