Hurricanes beat Rebels 35-13 in Super Rugby trans-Tasman

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Former All Blacks winger Julian Savea scored a try in each half as the Wellington-based Hurricanes beat the Melbourne Rebels 35-13 on Friday to start the second round of the combined Australia-New Zealand Super Rugby tournament.

The win kept alive the unbeaten record of New Zealand teams in the trans-Tasman competition after they swept all five matches in last weekend’s opening round.

Savea opened the scoring in a scrappy match with an intercept try from halfway in the 20th minute and completed his double in the 55th minute when the Hurricanes were under pressure at 14-8.

Neither side was able to take control. The Rebels were strong at set pieces with a solid scrum and reliable lineout, while the Hurricanes tried to play to their strengths out wide.

Hurricanes centers Ngani Laumape and Billy Proctor were damaging in midfield and Savea and fellow winger Wes Goosen were dangerous out wide. But the Rebels mostly contained the Hurricanes for 70 minutes, rushing up in defense to prevent the ball reaching the outside channels.

“We had to work pretty hard,” Hurricanes captain Dane Coles said. “I think they hung in well, but we kept chipping away.”

The Hurricanes didn’t hold onto the ball for long enough to keep sustained pressure on the Rebels, though they led throughout the match and didn’t look like falling behind at any stage. They gave up several kickable penalties in the first half to press their attack but couldn’t construct any concerted try-scoring movement until Savea scored against the flow midway through the first half.

The Rebels attempted to play inside the Hurricanes half. But they also couldn’t keep possession and faced a constant threat from the Hurricanes, who capitalized quickly on missed tackles and turnovers.

Savea snatched a pass right on halfway in the 20th minute and scored under the posts to give the Hurricanes a 7-0 lead.

Matt Toomua, who played an inside center but mostly at first receiver for the Rebels, replied with a penalty two minutes later.

The Hurricanes quickly scored again through Proctor from a set piece attack at which Laumape broke the defensive line and linked with scrumhalf Jonathan Taumateine, who put Proctor under the posts, giving the Hurricanes a 14-3 lead at halftime.

Backrower Michael Wells scored the first try of the second half for the Rebels, cutting the lead to 14-8.

Savea then scored a decisive try after strong counter-rucking by the Hurricanes. Proctor broke into space and put the winger in for a try that gave the Hurricanes a 21-8 lead.

The Rebels again hit back, scoring a try in the 60th minute to center Campbell Magnay.

The Hurricanes finished more strong with a try to Goosen when flyhalf Orbyn Leger kicked cross-field to the unmarked winger. Replacement hooker Ausafo Aumua sealed the match when he drove over in the 73rd minute after a length-of-the field breakout featuring Laumape.

“I think if you look back, with 20 or 25 minutes to go we were right in there,” Toomua said. “They probably got us on a couple of turnover balls there where they got us in transition.

“The scoreline blew out a little at the end there.”

