Hurricanes battle Bruins to a deadlock through overtime, fall at home in a shootout

The Carolina Hurricanes held their annual Whalers Night on Sunday at PNC Arena, with all that it entails.

They wore the green Hartford Whalers retro jerseys with the iconic logo, again embracing the franchise’s past. Pucky the mascot made an appearance. Many of the Canes players wore headbands in the pregame and 80s pop music filled the air.

They also played the Whalers’ old goal song, “Brass Bonanza.” It sounded three times for the Canes, but it would not be enough.

The Bruins, the best team in the NHL this season, came away with a 4-3 shootout victory as Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk scored on shootout shots. Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman stopped Brent Burns and Teuvo Teravainen in the shootout to close it out.

Forward David Pastrnak scored his 50th and 51st goals and Swayman was just good enough in net for Boston, which extended its winning streak to seven games.

Swayman stopped shots by Burns and Jordan Staal in the final seconds of overtime, the last of his 34 saves. Anderson had 35 saves,

The Canes (47-16-9), fighting to keep the lead in the Metropolitan Division, trailed 3-1 after the second period but pulled into a 3-3 tie in the third after goals from defenseman Brady Skjei and center Sebastian Aho.

Jack Drury had a second-period score for the Canes’ first goal. Skjei, on his 29th birthday, scored early in the third to pull the Canes within 3-2 and Aho made it 3-3 at 3:44 of the third with his 33rd of the season.

Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) chase after the loose puck during the second period at PNC Arena.

After clinching the Atlantic Division title Saturday with a win at Tampa Bay, the Bruins (57-11-5) played without captain Patrice Bergeron, who had an illness. Also sitting out the game were Brad Marchand and defenseman Hampus Lindholm, and goalie Linus Ullmark was given the day off as Swayman played his 32nd game.

After Drury scored from the low slot, the forward redirecting a pass from defenseman Jalen Chatfield, the crowd was loud. But Canes forward Teuvo Teravainen was soon called for high-sticking McAvoy — a call that had the crowd booing and Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour livid.

Pastrnak scored on the power play, beating Andersen short side, making Brind’Amour even madder. During a bench interview on Bally during a break, he criticized the referees.

Jakub Lauko added a goal for the Bruins later in the second for a 3-1 lead, stopping and firing from the right circle.

The Bruins led 1-0 after a first period that had two goals disallowed.

Pastrnak’s goal counted. When Canes defenseman Jaccob Slavin jumped into the play in the Bruins zone, Pastrnak was able to shake loose on a breakaway and beat Andersen low.

The Canes’ Stefan Noesen deflected a shot past Swayman and the goal horn sounded — briefly. But Noesen’s stick was above the crossbar and the goal quickly waved off.

Then came a bizarre sequence, with action on both ends of the ice.

Canes forward Jordan Martinook crowded Swayman in front, dropped his stick, then was shoved by Swayman. Moments later, defenseman Charlie McAvoy put Martinook in a choke hold from behind.

A penalty was called on McAvoy just before the Bruins’ Tyler Bertuzzi scored on the other end of the rink — no goal.