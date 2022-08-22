Hurricanes aren’t giving up on this 4-star Gators wide receiver commit

The Miami Hurricanes are still recruiting four-star Florida commit Andy Jean and will be pushing to flip him until things are signed and official in December.

The Miami Northwestern wide receiver spoke to 247Sports’ Gabby Urrutia after a preseason win and said that he was still very much in contact with the Hurricanes. A trio of Northwestern graduates signed with Miami in the 2021 cycle, and their message to Jean is that he fits in the receiver room at UM and playing time could come easier there.

“Coach Gattis still texting me, Coach Cristobal is still texting me, he wants me to come in and watch practice and stuff like that,” Jean said of the Hurricanes. “I would be watching practice because Miami is in my backyard. Which I still got love for them. I am committed to Florida, but I still want to show my hometown a little love. I want to go support my guys like Romello Brinson and Kahlil Brantley and Kamren Kinches. I will be going to the games for sure.”

The good news for Florida fans is that Jean already has plans to return to the Swamp as well. He’s one of the many recruits set to visit for the Utah game on Sept. 3, and that will give him a taste of a game day at Florida under Billy Napier.

It sounds like Jean is just testing the waters and getting all that he can out of the recruiting experience, which is what he should do. The danger is that feelings can quickly change, and no one on the other side is making moves without intent. So, Florida just needs to continually remind him why he picked the Gators in the first place.

Jean has talked about stopping by Georgia too. He got to know their coaching staff but has yet to put some faces to names and would like to before the process is over.

