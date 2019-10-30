Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov scores filthy lacrosse goal vs. Flames

The 19-year-old opened the scoring for the Hurricanes with a disgusting goal. (Greg Thompson/Getty Images)

There is nothing better than some jaw-dropping plays coming in big moments.

Just as the game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Calgary Flames seemed lost for the Canes, forward Andrei Svechnikov pulled off a sly move that tied the score with just over 10 minutes left in the final period.

OH MY GOODNESS Svechnikov pic.twitter.com/30zJGNnjD9 — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) October 30, 2019

Presenting himself like he was going to send the puck to a teammate in front of the net, Svechnikov caught Flames netminder David Rittich by surprise and buried the puck directly over his shoulder with the lacrosse goal.

His teammates on the ice were not the only ones excited for him to score such a stylish goal. Currently out with an injury, Jordan Martinook congratulated the sophomore in the bowels of PNC Arena after the game’s final whistle.

SPOILER: Marty LOVED Svech's goal pic.twitter.com/Zfq0JRW5Z6 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 30, 2019

“You’ve gotta be the first guy in the NHL,” said Martinook.

There’s no doubt that it will eventually be revealed that Svechnikov is the only player in the league’s history to score such a goal, but we shall wait.

Not only did the young forward tie the game, but it was enough to give him the confidence to give his team the lead just a few minutes later.

Andrei Svechnikov with the encore. His second goal of the period puts the Hurricanes up 2-1 in the third period.



Svechnikov has consecutive 2-goal games. pic.twitter.com/uC5W06HBnC — Brett Finger (@brett_finger) October 30, 2019

Before his back-to-back two-goal performances, Svechnikov found himself in a five-game pointless streak. He currently has five goals and 12 points through 12 games played.

The 2018 second-overall pick had a muted rookie season — 20 goals and 37 points in a full 82-game campaign — but finds himself on what should be a very competitive Carolina team. Needing all the firepower it can get from the wing, Svechnikov is off to a stellar start to ward off any sophomore slump worries.

The Hurricanes went on to win the game 2-1 against the Flames and are now 8-3-1 on the season.

