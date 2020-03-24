Hurricanes agree to entry-level deals with Cotton brothers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- The Carolina Hurricanes have agreed to entry-level contracts with brothers David and Jason Cotton.

The team announced deals Tuesday with the forwards who closed college careers this season.

David Cotton, 22, has a two-year contract paying $700,000 in 2020-21 and $832,500 in 2021-22 at the NHL level. The deal will pay $70,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level in both seasons. There's also a $185,000 signing bonus. Carolina selected him in the sixth round of the 2015 draft, but he went on to play four seasons at Boston College.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jason Cotton, 25, received a one-year contract that will pay $700,000 at the NHL level and $50,000 at the AHL level next season. There's also a $25,000 signing bonus. He had started his college career at Northeastern before spending three years at Sacred Heart.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports