Hurricanes add veteran linebacker from Louisville. And insight on Leonard Taylor situation

The Miami Hurricanes, who had only three experienced linebackers on their roster, added a fourth on Sunday when they snagged a commitment from Jaylin Alderman in the transfer portal.

Alderman -- who also considered Arkansas in recent days -- started for Louisville last season and had 58 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in 606 defensive snaps. He played as a backup in 2021 and redshirted in 2022.

Alderman - who played for UM linebackers coach Derek Nicholson when the two were at Louisville - was one of five portal players who visited UM’s campus over the weekend.

Two so far have committed: Alderman and running back Damien Martinez from Oregon State.

Three others -- Marshall cornerback Dyoni Hill, Louisville edge player Tyler Baron and Houston receiver Sam Brown -- also reportedly remain in play for UM. Brown told Canesport after his visit that UM is his No. 1 choice at this point.

Highly-coveted Michigan State defensive tackles Simeon Barrow and Derrick Harmon are scheduled to visit UM’s campus on Monday. The Canes would be thrilled to land either or both.

As for the 6-1, 230-pound Alderman, he will compete with Wesley Bissainthe to start at weakside linebacker, alongside starting middle linebacker Francisco Mauigoa. Chase Smith, who has battled injuries throughout his career, is the fourth veteran linebacker on UM’s roster.

Alderman also can play middle linebacker, a position handled by Raul Aguirre this past spring while Mauigoa recovered from injury. UM has several promising young linebackers, including Aguirre and early enrollee Cam Pruitt, who impressed throughout spring.

TAYLOR FALLOUT

No UM player had more reason to be disappointed Saturday than defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III, who bypassed his remaining college eligibility to turn pro.

Taylor - who was projected by some as a first-round pick in mock drafts last summer - ended up going undrafted. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. said his game tape didn’t consistently match the talent.

Taylor signed as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Jets and will receive $110,000 guaranteed whether he makes the team or not, according to a source.

His agent, Adie von Gontard, said more than 10 teams -- including the Dolphins -- expressed interest and Taylor chose the Jets partly because of opportunity.

“New York in the draft did not address defensive line,” von Gontard said. “It made a ton of sense for him to go to New York. They showed interest through the entire pre-draft process.”

The Dolphins auditioned Taylor at their team headquarters in early April and saw potential.

The Dolphins told his rep that they were interested in offering him a contract after the draft, but the thinking on Taylor’s side was that a fresh start outside Miami might be good for him.

Taylor, who played at Miami Southridge and Miami Palmetto High, was rated the No. 3 defensive tackle and No. 41 prospect overall (by Rivals) in the 2021 class.

How are Taylor’s spirits after going undrafted?

“He’s more determined and hungry than ever,” Von Gontard said.

Taylor played in 10 games for UM last season and had 19 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack. He finished his UM career with 22.5 tackles for loss and six sacks in three seasons.

Four Hurricanes were drafted: safety Kamren Kinchens in the third round by the Rams; cornerback Jaden Davis in the seventh round by Arizona; center Matt Lee in the seventh round by Cincinnati; and linebacker/safety James Williams in the seventh round by Tennessee.

Besides Taylor, other undrafted Canes players who agreed to contracts after the draft include guard Javion Cohen (Cleveland), receiver Tyler Harrell (Jets), linebacker KJ Cloyd (Vikings) and defensive tackle Branson Deen (Buffalo).