Hurricanes add Rodney Hill, a transfer running back from Florida State

The Hurricanes added more talent to their running back room on Saturday, snagging a transfer away from rival FSU.

Miami received a commitment from running back Rodney Hill, who announced his commitment on social media.

Hill, who is entering his third season of college football after two seasons at Florida State, ran for 190 yards on 50 carries last season, scoring one touchdown.

Hill, a solid blocker in the backfield, also had five catches for 83 yards.

In two seasons with the Seminoles, Hill had 77 carries for 334 yards and a pair of scores.

Hill, who is listed at 5-10 and 190 pounds, was rated a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class after playing multiple positions at Bulloch Academy in Statesboro, Georgia.

The former Seminole joins a talented group of running backs that includes veterans Henry Parrish Jr. and Ajay Allen, rising sophomores Mark Fletcher Jr. and Chris Johnson Jr. and freshmen Jordan Lyle and Chris Wheatley-Humphrey.

Although Miami and Florida State are rivals, that has not stopped players from transferring from one school to the other. Former Miami defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. transferred from Miami to FSU after the 2022 season, and cornerback Davonte Brown, who transferred to UM from UCF, transferred to Florida State this offseason.