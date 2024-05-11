Hurricanes add prospect Divine Ugochukwu to 2024 recruiting class

The Hurricanes’ 2024 basketball recruiting class is already one of the best in program history, and it got deeper on Saturday.

Three-star combo guard Divine Ugochukwu committed to Miami, announcing his decision on social media. UM announced he had signed is letter of intent, as well.

“Divine is great young prospect out of Houston, who had a tremendous senior season,” UM coach Jim Larrañaga said in a press release. “He is a high-IQ point guard with elite athleticism and a great feel for the game. We are very excited to add a player like Divine to our freshman class.”

Ugochukwu, who played for Clements High in Sugar Land, Texas, chose the Hurricanes over offers from Baylor and George Mason, among others. He is 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds. Ugochukwu is listed as the No. 35 combo guard and No. 274 player in the class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Ugochukwu averaged 17.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 rebounds in his senior season.

Ugochukwu is the fourth member of the recruiting class, joining five-star guard Jalil Bethea, four-star guard Austin Swartz and three-star forward Isaiah Johnson-Arigu.