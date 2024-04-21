Hurricanes take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Islanders

New York Islanders (39-27-16, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (52-23-7, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Islanders in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Hurricanes won the previous matchup 3-1.

Carolina is 52-23-7 overall and 17-6-4 against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have a +66 scoring differential, with 277 total goals scored and 211 given up.

New York has gone 39-27-16 overall with a 13-8-6 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Islanders are 17-7-4 when scoring a power-play goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jarvis has 33 goals and 34 assists for the Hurricanes. Jake Guentzel has six goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Mathew Barzal has 23 goals and 57 assists for the Islanders. Kyle Palmieri has scored six goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

Islanders: 8-1-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jesper Fast: day to day (upper body).

Islanders: Jean-Gabriel Pageau: day to day (lower body), Scott Mayfield: out for season (lower-body).

