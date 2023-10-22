Hurricane Tammy Brings Heavy Rain to Guadeloupe

Storm Tammy brought heavy rain to Guadeloupe on Sunday, October 22, as it continued to track north in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tammy, a Category 1 Hurricane as of Sunday morning, was expected to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to Guadeloupe until at least the afternoon, France’s meteorological agency said.

Tammy was expected to bring several inches of rain to other islands in the Lesser Antilles, including Leeward Islands, Martinique, and Dominica, the National Hurricane Center said?.

This footage shows crews surveying damage along the streets of Capesterre-Belle-Eau on the Guadeloupe coast. Credit: Ville de Capesterre Belle-Eau via Storyful