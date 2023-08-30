Hurricane Idalia Storm Surge Washes Away Home in Florida's Horseshoe Beach

Powerful Hurricane Idalia unleashed a storm surge on Florida’s west coast, including the small community of Horseshoe Beach, Florida, local media reported.

Dixie County was placed under a storm surge warning, with the National Weather Service predicting a surge up to eight feet.

J Brennon Garrett said this footage was taken by a 360-degree game camera mounted to a power pole in Horseshoe Beach on Wednesday.

“This happened very fast! Shocking,” he wrote on TikTok. Credit: J Brennon Garrett via Storyful