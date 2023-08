Hurricane Idalia Brings Flooding and Strong Wind Gusts to Northern Florida

Hurricane Idalia brought damaging winds and widespread flooding to Taylor County, Florida, on the morning of August 30.

Video filmed by Alekz Londos shows high flood levels submerging roads as the water reached the height of signage.

Idalia weakened to a tropical storm as it moved north towards Georgia and South Carolina on the evening of August 30. Credit: Alekz Londos via Storyful

