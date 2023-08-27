Hurricane Franklin likely to miss East Coast, but may fuel heavy rain

Model trends are leaning in Atlantic Canada’s favour this weekend as the latest forecast shows Hurricane Franklin heading out to sea, likely sparing the East Coast from the hurricane’s direct impacts.

However, despite this likely turn toward the east, residents may think they’ve been hit by a tropical system anyway by the end of the week.

Franklin will stream a hefty plume of tropical moisture over the Atlantic provinces as it passes the region on Thursday and Friday, likely fuelling yet another round of heavy rain in the region.

FranklinTrack

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded Franklin to a full-fledged hurricane on Saturday afternoon, noting the storm’s improved appearance as it rolls north and encounters lower wind shear along its path. Low wind shear allows storms to concentrate around the centre of the storm, allowing it to gather strength as it organizes.

Thankfully, Hurricane Franklin looks to peak well away from land by early next week. The NHC’s forecast calls for Franklin to peak as a major hurricane as it passes west of Bermuda, threatening only disruptions to shipping lanes and a risk for strong rip currents and rough surf along the U.S. East Coast.

For several days now, Franklin’s eventual path looked uncertain due to a complicated tango of upper-level winds around the storm. A small nudge one way or another would have a significant effect on the storm’s track.

Models and forecasters are now more confident that the upper-level winds steering Franklin will guide the storm out to sea, curving east well before the storm has a chance to threaten Nova Scotia or Newfoundland.

Even if the centre of the storm passes safely offshore, we could still feel the storm’s influence across Atlantic Canada in the form of heavy rainfall.

ATLMoisture

An upper-level trough responsible for helping to push Franklin out to sea will move over Atlantic Canada by the latter half of the week.

At the same time, a surge of tropical moisture moving north with Franklin will interact with this trough, bringing the opportunity for widespread heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday.

We could see hefty rainfall totals across many areas that simply don’t need any more rainfall this summer. Halifax has seen close to 200 percent of its normal rainfall since June.

Forecasters see the potential for a widespread swath of 50+ mm of rain falling throughout Atlantic Canada by the end of the week. Some of this rain will fall with the current system moving into the region, but the bulk of the precipitation will fall toward the latter half of the week.

