Hurricane Center watches two tropical disturbances over the Atlantic

Matthew Griffin, Tampa Bay Times
Two areas of low pressure over the tropical Atlantic have a chance of becoming cyclones this week, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.

One system is several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands and is forecast to move across the Lesser Antilles, the eastern Caribbean Sea and the Greater Antilles this week. The other low-pressure area is about halfway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles, and it is forecast to head west or west-southwest before moving more quickly west by midweek.

Both low-pressure areas have a 30 percent chance of forming in the next two days and a 40 percent chance of forming in the next five days.

There is a third low-pressure area about a hundred miles west of the southwestern Cabo Verde Islands, which is projected to move west or west-northwest. The Hurricane Center says it has almost no chance of forming into a cyclone in the next five days.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said last week that there are expected to be 15 to 21 named storms this season, slightly up from the 13 to 20 storms predicted before the season began. Low wind shear, active African monsoons and a possible La Niña phenomenon led to the increase, according to government meteorologists.

There have been no tropical storms in the Atlantic since Elsa last month. The season’s next two named storms will be called Fred and Grace.

• • •

2021 Tampa Bay Times hurricane guide

IT’S STORM SEASON: Get ready and stay informed at tampabay.com/hurricane

THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE: Seven hurricane myths that need to go away

BACK-UP YOUR DATA: Protect your data, documents and photos

BUILD YOUR HURRICANE KIT: Gear up — and mask up — before the storm hits

PROTECT YOUR PETS: Here’s how to keep your pets as safe as you

NEED TO KNOW: Click here to find your evacuation zone and shelter

