High chance tropical depression could form soon. Hispaniola, Puerto Rico, in path

Alex Harris
·2 min read

A disturbance that’s already visible on Barbados radar is likely to strengthen into a tropical depression, and possibly a tropical storm, in the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. update upgraded the disturbance’s chances to a 70% chance of forming in the next two to five days, and early models suggest the storm’s path could take it over Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Cuba and near Florida.

Forecasters said the storm was moving west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph on Monday morning, which puts it on track to reach the Lesser Antilles Monday night, Puerto Rico on Tuesday and near the Dominican Republic and Haiti by mid-week.

The hurricane center said the disturbance closes to the Antilles is likely to strengthen into a tropical depression, and possibly a tropical storm, in the next two days.
The hurricane center said the disturbance closes to the Antilles is likely to strengthen into a tropical depression, and possibly a tropical storm, in the next two days.

This path could prompt tropical storm watches and warnings on Monday with less lead time than usual, the hurricane center said.

Craig Setzer, chief meteorologist at CBS4, tweeted that hurricane models show the storm potentially moving northwest over several large islands in the Caribbean, “which means very high uncertainty on intensity [and] Fla impacts.”

Jim Cantore, a meteorologist with the weather channel, tweeted out early images of the disturbance showing up on Barbados radar Monday morning and reminded viewers that possible Florida impacts will be easier to understand later in the week.

“Atmospheric pitfalls await 94L, but could see whatever it becomes or doesn’t come close to FL late week into weekend,” he tweeted.

The hurricane center is also tracking another disturbance a few hundred miles east of the other one, but forecasters gave the second system a 20% chance of strengthening in the next five days and noted that development is becoming “less likely.”

Last week, NOAA revised its predictions for the 2021 hurricane season to include slightly more named storms — 15 to 21. Five named storms have already occurred. The next name on the list is Fred.

Recommended Stories

  • A red sky and a road on fire: How this man 'barely survived' California's Dixie Fire

    Alan Kuhl, 72, attempted to escape by driving through an inferno-filled logging road. The Dixie Fire is the state's largest active wildfire.

  • Dixie fire in Northern California injures 4 firefighters as crews scramble to protect homes

    Firefighters were hoping a break in the weather would help them get the upper hand on the enormous Dixie fire, which had destroyed at least 184 homes and commercial buildings and burned 446,723 acres as of Saturday morning.

  • Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

    At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather gave firefighters a break overnight with the Dixie fire, the third largest fire in California's history, the Pulmas County Sheriff's Office released the somber news. Greenville, with a population 800, was founded more than 150years ago when nearby gold mines attracted settlers andmerchants to the picturesque town in the Indian Valley.

  • Letters: What happens when an electric car breaks down at the side of the road

    SIR – The continued reluctance to switch to electric cars (Letters, August 5) suggests people think that the policy to move towards this form of propulsion is unwise. The lack of suitable charging facilities, the costs and length of life of replacement batteries, and the generating capacity needed are all prominent in the minds of car owners.

  • If You Live Here, Watch Out for Blister-Causing Bugs Falling from Trees

    There are few things more idyllic than taking a summer stroll through a local park or botanical garden, walking under the lush trees as leaves begin to drop, portending the approaching fall. However, residents of one area in the U.S. are returning home from those summer walks covered in more than just a light mist of sweat—they're coming back covered in bites and blisters, too. Read on to discover what's causing this sudden problem and what you can do to protect yourself.RELATED: If You Live Her

  • Another heat wave will build over hard-hit British Columbia this week

    After a brief respite from the hot and dry conditions, British Columbia is set to roast under yet another heat wave this week. The impending heat will lead to another spell of dangerous wildfire conditions.

  • The amount of warming that world leaders collectively agreed to avoid? It's inevitable in the next 20 years, a new report shows.

    In the Paris agreement, 195 countries agreed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. A new report says we'll blow past that by 2040.

  • Thousands of fish killed by toxic red tide wash ashore on Florida beaches

    A devastating wastewater dump may have contributed to a deadly algal bloom, residents say Justin Bloom, founder of the Suncoast Waterkeeper. Photograph: Zack Wittman/The Guardian Hundreds of tons of dead marine life have washed ashore and wafted a putrid stench along Florida’s beaches in recent weeks amid a toxic red tide bloom spreading in its waters. Thomas Patarek lives just a half mile away from the waterway. “When I walk my dog in the morning, I can smell the dead fish,” he told the Guardia

  • Floods in Sudan damage thousands of homes

    Thousands of homes have been damaged in Sudan after torrential rains caused heavy flooding, with many streets in the capital Khartoum deep in water, AFP correspondents said Sunday.

  • Woman, 26, mauled to death by black bear in Canada's third fatal attack

    Three lives have been taken by bears in three months in Western Canada, with experts saying it could be due to people going to the wild more.

  • Fire-friendly weather to return to Northern California

    Thick smoke that held down winds and temperatures began to clear Sunday from the scenic forestlands of Northern California as firefighters battling the largest single wildfire in state history braced for a return of fire-friendly weather. The winds weren’t expected to reach the ferocious speeds that helped the Dixie Fire explode in size last week. “The live trees that are out there now have a lower fuel moisture than you would find when you go to a hardware store or a lumber yard and get that piece of lumber that’s kiln dried,” Mark Brunton, operations section chief for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said in an online briefing Sunday morning.

  • Major U.N. climate report warns of "extreme" and "unprecedented" impacts

    U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres called the report a "code red for humanity." But experts say there is still time to change course.

  • Greta Thunberg Covers ‘Vogue’ And Calls Out Fast Fashion In One Epic Post

    Greta Thunberg goes off on fast fashion in an Instagram post about her Vogue Scandinavia cover When most celebrities appear on the cover of a magazine, they post the photos online and give a shoutout to their makeup artist and photographer and talk about how excited they were to appear on [insert magazine cover name []

  • Polar bears use 'tools' to vanquish walruses, recent study uncovers

    Part of the oral histories of Inuit in the eastern Canadian Arctic and southwestern Greenland include accounts of tool usage by polar bears dating back more than 240 years.

  • California's Dixie Fire has burned nearly 700 square miles, larger than the size of New York City

    Better weather conditions, including higher humidity and calmer winds, were expected to aid the fight against the blaze Saturday.

  • State Department denies climate envoy John Kerry flew private jet to Obama's birthday party

    The State Department denied reports that Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry traveled via private plane to attend the 60th birthday party of former President Barack Obama.

  • Touring the flood damage the morning after

    AccuWeather meteorologist Tony Laubach saw the damage dealt to Omaha, Nebraska, by a flood-inducing storm first-hand when he toured the city on August 8.

  • Blaze ravages Evia island 'like a horror movie' on sixth day of Greek fires

    PEFKI, Greece (Reuters) -Thousands of people have fled their homes on the Greek island of Evia as wildfires burned uncontrolled for a sixth day on Sunday, and ferries were on standby for more evacuations after taking many to safety by sea. The blaze on Evia, Greece's second-biggest island, quickly burgeoned into several fronts, ripping through thousands of hectares (acres) of pristine forest across its northern part, and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.

  • Severe floods strike Sudan

    According to the United Nations, more than 800 homes have been destroyed and 4,400 damaged by heavy flooding from torrential rain throughout Sudan.

  • Severe storms bring flooding to the upper Midwest

    Thunderstorms across the upper midwestern U.S. from Friday night into Saturday brought intense lightning, damaging winds, hail and heavy rain.