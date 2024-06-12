Hurdlers Alaysha Johnson and Michael Dickson devote time to Memphis youth amidst Olympic trials

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Entering its eighth year, the Ed Murphey Classic is one of the few premier track and field meets in the United States.

” World Athletics has Gold, Silver, Bronze and Challenger. We were the number one Silver track meeting in the United States last year. Right with Australia, who are the last of the Gold,” said Classic president Ed Murphey Jr.

” It’s so important to be able to compete on our home soil and compete in front of our communities,” said professional sprint hurdler Alaysha Johnson.

Both Johnson and Dickson have competed in the Ed Murphey Classic several times. Johnson won the women’s 100m hurdles in 2022 and 2023.

The Ed Murphey is also the only meet in the U.S. that’s also a non-profit and on Wednesday morning at Southwind High School, Johnson and fellow hurdler Michael Dickson were the guest speakers at the second annual Murphey Track Club and Memphis Shelby County Schools track and field camp.

” Just seeing them (the kids) get to be in a sport that can elevate them and take them places in this community environment is super dope,” said Johnson.

” There’s some hurdles that kids go through. Sometimes they always need somebody to say, ‘you can do it’ and then that gets them through and they thrive in life,” added Dickson.

Alaysha Johnson and Michael Dickson are the cream of the crop as sprint hurdlers. According to World Athletics, currently, Johnson is the world’s eighth-fastest 100m hurdler. Dickson is the 30th fastest man in the 100m hurdles. Both are training to earn a spot in the Olympics in Paris, yet they took the time away from training to dedicate their time to the youth in Memphis.

” I’m just coming off of a heavy-loaded week from training. So I lifted a lot so this is kind of our time where we kind of like let our bodies come down so we can peak for the Olympic trials,” said Dickson.

” Doing everything centered around love, and light will always bring back good energy for me. Right now, the only thing I’m looking for is energy. Why are you ready for this competition in Eugene,” said Johnson.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.