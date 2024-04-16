Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall Of Fame inducts Class of 2024

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The newest class of the Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame were officially inducted on Monday night.

Twelve athletes, coaches and officials spanning five different sports make up the class of 2024.

The members of the Class of 2024 are: Ron Alexander (softball officiating), Andy Blackston (basketball coach), Greg Brown (basketball coach), Kenneth Darby (football), Annette Fletcher (basketball), Ruthie Hambrick (softball), Kathy Hauff (tennis), Ramzee Robinson (football), Jay Scherer (basketball), Angie Stafford (volleyball), Clifford Toney (football) and Brawnski Towns (football coach).

Mark McCarter, one of the Hall of Fames’ board members says he loves this year’s class because of how many different sports are represented.

“To me, it’s important because it shows just how much the city’s produced. Yes we think of us being in a football state but then you say ‘wait a minute look at all the different sports that are involved and different athletes representing these sports,” McCarter said. “It’s not an intended diversity but it’s just really, really cool when the voting rolls around to have track athletes and volleyball players and all sports represented.”

Congratulations to all of the class members and their families!

