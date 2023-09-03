Who should be the Huntsville Item Players of the Week?

Sep. 3—With another week of football down, it is time for the voting of the Huntsville Item Player of the Week, presented by Pizza Hut.

This week, we will feature three football players and three volleyball players from the county who will be voted on. There will be two winners, one football and one volleyball.

On the football side, Huntsville and Alpha Omega Academy both picked up big wins in their games. The Hornets defeated Bryan, 61-27 and the Lions grabbed a 62-14 win over Divine Savior Academy.

This week's football nominee are:

Huntsville, Kedarian Easley, Defensive line: Easley was a part of the Hornets' defensive line that was able to get into the backfield and cause Boone Allen trouble. Easley hauled in a one-handed interception and rumbled to the endzone for a 28-yard touchdown that sparked the Hornets.

Huntsville, Melton Green III, Wide receiver: Green was a pivotal part of the Hornets offense. He hauled in four receptions totaling 127 yards and a score. His big plays helped set up the Huntsville offense that saw 257 yards in the air.

Alpha Omega Academy, Noah Weeks, Ath; Weeks was a big part of the Lions' defensive attack. He hauled in three interceptions against Divine Savior Academy and even took one back to the house for the Lions.

Now for the volleyball nominees.

Huntsville, Chelsea Butler: Butler was a key component for Huntsville in their two matches. The senior hitter finished the matches with 22 kills and seven blocks for the Lady Hornets. She added seven digs and two aces. She also landed 22 kills on 24 attempts.

New Waverly, Addison Bostick: The freshman for the Lady Dogs played a key role in New Waverly's near comeback against Groveton Friday night. Bostick set up six aces, eight kills and 27 digs for New Waverly.

Alpha Omega Academy, Sofia Jensen: Jensen was a key player for the Lady Lions in their sweep against Allen Academy. She added six kills, four aces and five blocks in the three sets AOA played.

Who should be the Huntsville Item Volleyball Player of the Week

You voted:

CA6BF803-1D00-0001-AB8953308CFD1267 Chelsea Butler

CA6BF805-67C0-0001-B25E1FA5FF801F6A Addison Bostick

CA6BF805-E4E0-0001-CF416CF09400AFB0 Sofia Jensen

Vote

View Results

Back

Voting for the Huntsville Item Player of the Week will open up on Sunday at 8 a.m. and close at noon on Monday.