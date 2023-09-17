Who should be The Huntsville Item Player of the Week for Week 4?

Another week of athletics has come and gone for Walker County, and that means it is time for the Huntsville Item Player of the Week, presented by Pizza Hut.

This week, we will feature three football players and three volleyball players from the county who will be voted on. There will be two winners, one football and one volleyball.

For football, the county saw all three teams head into action on the football field. Huntsville closed out its series with Clear Springs, New Waverly traveled up to Palestine for a 3A matchup against Palestine Westwood and Alpha Omega Academy faced Westbury Christian in a six-man match that saw the county's only win/

The Hornets dropped their game against the Chargers 28-10, New Waverly dropped its game 36-7 and AOA won 61-0

Football nominees are:

Shiloh Jones, Huntsville, LB: Jones played a strong role on the Huntsville defense that held Clear Springs to 259 yards of offense. Jones was able to get into the backfield for a big tackle for loss and forced a fumble to keep the Hornets in the game.

Travia Davis II, New Waverly: The sophomore was a key for the Bulldogs on both ends of the field. Defensively, Davis II grabbed eight tackles and a pass break up. Offensively, he added 52 yards on six carries for an average of 8.6 yards per carry.

The Alpha Omega defense: The entire defense for AOA was about as perfect as it could be. The Lions allowed one Westbury first down while they forced three turnovers. The Lions saw efforts from Blake Christian, Hudson Ramey and Nick Coronis combined for eight TFLs and four QB pressures.

Volleyball in the county saw a mixed bag. Huntsville dropped its two games to Conroe and Willis while New Waverly split the week. The Lady Dogs were bested by Tarkington but grabbed their first district win of the season when they played Shepherd. Alpha Omega Academy won in sweeping fashion in both games.

The Volleyball nominees are:

Chelsea Butler, junior, OH: In the two games, Butler was a key force. The senior had 25 kills and six blocks against Conroe and Willis.

Lilly Colley, junior, setter: Colley on Tuesday helped the team with 13 assists and 12 digs for the Lady Dogs on Tuesday. She added to her season stats that she has now racked up 145 assists and 121 digs.

Kaliey Greer, Junior, Outside Hitter: Greer was an offensive threat over the two sweeps for the Lady Tigers. The junior finished with 11 kills in each game and had an overall offensive effectiveness of .585 across the games.

Voting for this poll will open at 8 a.m. Sunday and will close at noon on Monday.