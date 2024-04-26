Huntsville Havoc win game 1 of SPHL President’s Cup, series moves to Peoria

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Havoc took down the Peoria Riverman 3-2 in game one of the SPHL President’s Cup finals.

Huntsville was led by David Thomson who scored two goals, including the eventual game-winner in the third period.

The best-of-three series will now move to Peoria where the Havoc just have to win one game to secure the organization’s 4th championship.

Puck drop for game two is scheduled for Saturday night at 7:15 p.m.

