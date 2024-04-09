Huntsville Havoc prepping for first round of SPHL Playoffs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The hockey regular season flew by and now the Huntsville Havoc are getting ready to head back to the SPHL playoffs.

In Stuart Stefan’s first season as bench boss, he led the Havoc to a 5 seed and his team is now gearing up for a best-of-three series against the Fayetteville Marksmen. The series is set to start with game one in Huntsville, but due to a scheduling conflict, the game will be played at the Huntsville Ice Sports Center instead of Propst Arena.

Stefan said even though there will only be about 800 fans in the stands, he’s still expecting a packed crowd that will help them get off to a good start in the postseason.

“It’s key to get off to a good start here Wednesday night. We’ve got to get that first win and then go on the road and then you just have to go try to win one out of two,” Stefan said. “I think there’s a bit of an advantage in a two out of three series, you’re not the home team but you if you get that first home game, then you put the pressure on the other team. If you get that first home game, you know you’re going there and they’re gripping their sticks a little bit. It is really loud in here, the atmosphere’s really good so I still think we have that home ice advantage being in here, even though it’s a different rink but we’ve had a good record here so we’ve just got to keep that going.”

Game one is a 7:30 p.m. puck drop on Wednesday, April 10 at the Huntsville Ice Sports Center.

