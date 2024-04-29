PEORIA, Ill. (WHNT) — The season came to an end for the Huntsville Havoc Sunday just short of the ultimate goal, as the Peoria Rivermen got the 5-1 win in game three of the series to win the SPHL President’s Cup.

Alex Kielczewski scored the lone goal for Huntsville.

Huntsville Havoc fall in SPHL President’s Cup Finals game two, Rivermen force winner-take-all game three

The Havoc were back in the finals for the first time since 2019. Peoria won its second title ever, with the first coming in 2022. Huntsville finishes the 2023-24 season with a 35-22 overall record.

