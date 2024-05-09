Huntsville Havoc announce 2024-2025 protected list

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Havoc announced their protected players’ list Thursday morning.

The SPHL protected list allows each team in the league to protect 13 players meaning the player can’t sign with another SPHL team until 2025-2026. Players not on the protected list can’t resign with the Havoc until after August 1. Head coach Stuart Stefan says fans shouldn’t worry if a player isn’t on the list.

“Not being on the list doesn’t mean players won’t return,” said Havoc head coach Stuart Stefan. “Last season was a significant building block for us. We implemented our systems effectively and had a close-knit group that fully bought in. We believe this team can continue to grow.”

You can find the entire protected list below:

Forwards: Phil Elgstam, Eric Henderson, Jack Jaunich, Buster Larsson, Cole Reginato, Dylan Stewart, and David Thomson

Defensemen: Jeremy Gervais, Craig McCabe, Mason Palmer, Matt Doran, and Dom Procopio

Goalie: Mike Robinson

Last season, Huntsville advanced to the SPHL President’s Cup Finals before falling in three games to the Peoria Rivermen. The organization will use the protected list to build off that success.

