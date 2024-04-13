Huntsville Havoc advancing in SPHL playoffs after sweep against Marksmen

(WHNT) — During the regular season, the Huntsville Havoc finished with a 2-4-1 overall record against the Fayetteville Marksmen and didn’t win a single game against the Marksmen on the road.

When the postseason schedule was set, the Havoc learned that they would be playing the Marksmen in the first round of the SPHL playoffs. Before the series, head coach Stuart Stefan said he believed they played well against the Marksmen even if their record wasn’t the best against them.

The Havoc went into the postseason wanting to prove themselves and they did just that in the first round. The Havoc beat the Marksmen 3-1 in game one and went on the road and dominated in Fayetteville winning 7-2 to advance to the next round.

Times and dates of the next round of the SPHL playoffs will be announced at a later date.

