Huntsville Havoc advance to SPHL President’s Cup Finals for first time since 2019

ROANOKE, Va. — The Huntsville Havoc got a 3-1 win in game three over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Saturday night to win the best-of-three SPHL semifinals and advance to the SPHL President’s Cup Finals.

Benito Posa, Dylan Stewart, and Brett Humberstone all scored while Mike Robinson made 25 saves as the Havoc took down the reigning SPHL champs and advanced to the championship series for the first time since 2019 when they last won it all.

Now the Havoc will face the Peoria Riverman in the best-of-three championship series. Game one will be held at Propst Arena on Thursday.

