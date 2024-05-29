Huntsville football reveals new green jersey

May 29—HUNTSVILLE — With football season 93 days away, Huntsville has unveiled a new green jersey that will be worn on the gridiron.

The new uniform will replace the Hornets green uniforms from the previous years. The new uniforms stick to the Hornet green to pay homage to the school colors.

Paired with white pants, the new green jersey has 'HUNTSVILLE' written across the chest. With white numbers and black piping, the numbers are visible and pop against the green.

It will be paired with a green helmet with the season slogan of #WNU188, which means Why Not Us, and the 188 miles to AT&T Stadium — where the UIL State Championships are held.

Huntsville will keep its white, black and gray jerseys.

The Hornets season will open on August 30, 2024, with a home game against former district rival Brenham.