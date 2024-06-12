Huntsville City FC midfielder earns MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek honors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Huntsville City Football Club midfielder was named MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 13 for his performance in their recent win over Crown Legacy FC.

Each week, Major League Soccer selects a player to name its ‘NEXT Pro Player of the Matchweek.’ Midfielder Jony Bolaños’s two assists and one goal in HCFC’s home victory on June 8 helped him earn the honor.

NBA legend Jerry West dead at 86

Bolaños also assisted on both of forward Forster Ajago’s goals during the first half of the game, giving him four assists in his last two games and a team-leading five assists on the season.

The midfielder then scored a goal of his own in the second half, receiving an Ollie Wright pass and sneaking the ball past the goalkeeper to give Huntsville the lead in the 74th minute.

Bolaños is not the first Huntsville player to receive this honor. He joins two other “Boys in Blue” Kemy Amiche and Azaad Liadi.

You can purchase tickets now to the next home game against the Chicago Fire II on Sunday, June 16, at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.