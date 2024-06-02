Huntsville City FC earns first win of 2024 season

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WHNT) — 11 matches into the season, Huntsville City FC is finally in the win column, getting the 4-1 win over Carolina Core FC for their first win of the season.

Adem Sipic scored twice while Forster Ajago and Tyler Pasnik each scored once. The four goals are the most the Boys in Blue have scored this season. Interim head coach Christophe Berra earned his first win since taking over.

Huntsville City FC will host Crown Legacy FC on Saturday, June 8 at 7:00 p.m. at Joe Davis Stadium at Wicks Family Field.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.