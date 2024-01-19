Huntington Raiders hire former SPD officer Bordelone as offensive coordinator

After former Huntington offensive coordinator Jeremy Wilburn recently moved to Captain Shreve as the head football coach, the Raiders wasted little time in filling the key position.

Former Shreveport Police Department detective Jeff Bordelone, who was the offensive line coach for Huntington coach Steve Dennis, was promoted to the coordinator position, his first, Friday afternoon by Dennis.

“We are excited about what Jeff brings to the program,” Dennis said. “His hiring will allow us to keep the continuity of what we do moving forward.”

Bordelone said he felt blessed for the opportunity.

"I am ready to hit the ground running and continue with our brand of exciting football on Rasberry Lane," Bordelone said.

Bordelone, who attended Menard in Alexandria before attending Northwestern State and graduating from Southern Arkansas University, spent eight years in law enforcement before getting the coaching bug.

“Jeff refereed for a while in Keith Burton’s crew, but he wasn’t getting his football fix,” Dennis said. “Once he got certified, he became our line coach. Jeff has grown immensely, and we know his future will be bright.”

All five 2023 offensive linemen at Huntington were named to the All-District 1-4A team, but 5-foot-10, 260-pound junior Kelvion Henry and sophomore Royuan Jackson are the only ones returning. The Raiders also have talented quarterback Lorenzo White and speedy Kaleb Tucker back this fall.

Flanked by Raiders Quantravious Bradford and Rashawn Washington, Jeff Bordelone was named Huntington offensive coordinator on Friday afternoon.

