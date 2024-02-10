Huntington girls basketball hangs on late, holds back Westfall for final regular season win

WILLIAMSPORT — Both Huntington and Westfall know they're bound for a slugfest whenever they meet.

It's happened twice now this season. Back in early January, Huntington rallied to defeat Westfall by four points in its third lowest-scoring game to that point.

Friday night fell into a similar rhythm. Final games of the regular season tend to lean toward the dramatic, after all.

After retaking the lead with less than three minutes to play, Huntington exited Westfall High School with a gritty 37-35 win.

OHSAA Girls Basketball Tournament: See matchups for Chillicothe-area girls basketball teams following OHSAA tournament draw

Girls Basketball Playoff Speculation: A brief look at area teams' potential matchups in the girls basketball state tournament

Huntington's Nora Moore (21) puts up a shot against Westfall defenders in varsity girls basketball action at Westfall High School on Fab. 9, 2024 in Williamsport, Ohio. Huntington defeated Westfall 37-35.

"Defensively, it's a good matchup, they do a good job guarding us," Huntington coach Kyle Uhrig said. "I told the kids in there, 'Basketball's a long season. We're going three, four months together and it's a grind, and you're going to have games like tonight.' Just so happens it's been twice against them. But to our kids' credit, they grinded it out."

A win almost fell out of the Huntsmen's grip. Adrian Moehl scored on her fifth-straight field goal of the second half to hand the Mustangs their first lead with just over three minutes to play. Moehl, who'd only scored on free throws in the first half, clocked out with a team-high 16 points and three rebounds while shooting 50% from the field.

For all of 37 seconds, the Mustangs were in control.

They'd been fighting for a lead since cutting into the Huntsmen's initial eight-point advantage with a 4-0 run to end the first quarter. Neither team held more than a five-point lead after that run. Westfall scored half its points in the first half just off free throws, and it whittled Huntington's lead down to three points at halftime.

"That was the area of focus this week," Westfall coach Joseph Patete said. "On Monday, we shot 12 for 31 from the free-throw line against Zane Trace, and that was the area of focus Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday in practice. Making sure we get to the free-throw line, attack the basket, be strong and get some points there so we're able to set up our press."

Huntington didn't lay down, however. Its two biggest offensive weapons matched Westfall almost shot for shot. Allie Baker matched Moehl with 16 points for Huntington, and Emma Hinshaw added on 14 points, six rebounds and four steals.

Hinshaw hit the first two baskets of the game to put Huntington ahead. Baker hit the final two field goals of the night to seal the win. After Moehl hit her go-ahead shot late in the fourth, Baker responded with her second 3-pointer of the night. Her final basket — the eventual game-winner — came off a mid-range jumper after Moehl drained a free throw.

"It was a heck of a battle and, at the end of the day, our girls did what they've done all season to get to 16-6 and 10-4 in the league, they battled their butts off," Uhrig said. "Every second, all the way until the horn sounded. They execute everything we asked them to do."

For all the grit and grind, Huntington won't shy away from Friday's win. An occasional dogfight only strengthens the rotation in Uhrig's eyes. With the sectional tournament on the horizon, that dogfight couldn't have come any sooner.

"It's going to be a street fight from now on," Uhrig said. "Everybody's 0-0. They want to beat you, and everybody wants a cut of that sectional title game. It's going to be a street fight just like it was, and I think (tonight) prepares us for the tournament, prepares us for a big-time atmosphere that we're going to see next Saturday down at Waverly."

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Huntington girls basketball survives slugfest win over Westfall